Chicago tourist wins over $3.1 million after buying Illinois Lottery FastPlay ticket

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (WBBM) — A Chicago tourist has won over $3.1 million after buying a FastPlay lottery near O’Hare Airport.

The winner, nicknamed “Traveling Treasure,” bought an Ultimate Diamond Jackpot FastPlay game at Komal Wine and Liquors at 4628 N. Cumberland Ave. and hit the jackpot worth $3,188,104.

He recalled the moment he froze after realizing that he won the prize.

“Before heading back to my hotel one evening, I stopped at a nearby convenience store,” he said. “I noticed the Ultimate Diamond Jackpot game had a pretty high prize amount at the time, so I decided to try my luck and bought a ticket. When I got back to the hotel and checked it, I saw that I’d won the jackpot.

The winner says he plans on buying a house, and the prize “couldn’t have come at a better time.”

For selling the winning ticket, Komal Wine and Liquor will receive a one percent bonus of the prize amount, just over $31,000.

The Ultimate Diamond Jackpot is an Illinois Lottery FastPlay progressive jackpot game. It begins at $75,000 and grows with each ticket sold statewide, in-store and online, until there’s a winner.

Participants must be 18 years of age or older to play.

