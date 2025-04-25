Los Angeles police are in a standoff with alleged hit-and-run driver in Hollywood Hills

By Web staff

LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS) — Police are in a standoff of an alleged hit-and-run driver in Hollywood Hills after the driver, with deflated tires, came to a rolling stop.

The alleged non-injury hit-and-run that led to the slow-speed pursuit occurred at Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue in Hollywood.

Los Angeles Police Department officers followed closely behind the silver Toyota Tacoma as it crawled along the winding Coldwater Canyon Drive. As it moved into a residential area, police laid out spike strips, and then rammed the truck as the driver continued to roll off with deflated tires.

Police surrounded the truck as it came to a stop in a driveway and the driver attempted to back up into a police vehicle. A Mental Evaluation Unit was requested as the standoff is ongoing. Police said the truck was recently reported as stolen.

Traffic is impacted along Coldwater Canyon Drive.

