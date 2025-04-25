MSP: Driver hits turkey that then flew through windshield along interstate; drivers asked to be on lookout

By WXYZ Web Staff

Michigan (WXYZ) — Michigan State Police are asking drivers to be cautious after a turkey flew through a driver’s windshield along I-96 this week.

According to MSP, a 19-year-old man from Sterling Heights was going eastbound on I-96 near Fowlerville Rd. when a turkey flew into the path of his pickup truck.

The turkey was struck by the vehicle and then flew through the windshield inside the vehicle.

Thankfully, MSP said the driver maintained control of the vehicle and avoided turning this into a crash.

“Turkey hunting season runs from April 20-June 7 this year. Be on the lookout for turkeys that may fly into the path of your vehicle as they attempt to elude hunters,” MSP said.

