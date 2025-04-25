Skip to Content
MSP: Driver hits turkey that then flew through windshield along interstate; drivers asked to be on lookout

Michigan State Police are asking drivers to be cautious after a turkey flew through a driver's windshield along I-96 this week.
Michigan State Police/WXYZ via CNN Newsource
Michigan State Police are asking drivers to be cautious after a turkey flew through a driver's windshield along I-96 this week.
WXYZ Web Staff

    Michigan (WXYZ) — Michigan State Police are asking drivers to be cautious after a turkey flew through a driver’s windshield along I-96 this week.

According to MSP, a 19-year-old man from Sterling Heights was going eastbound on I-96 near Fowlerville Rd. when a turkey flew into the path of his pickup truck.

The turkey was struck by the vehicle and then flew through the windshield inside the vehicle.

Thankfully, MSP said the driver maintained control of the vehicle and avoided turning this into a crash.

“Turkey hunting season runs from April 20-June 7 this year. Be on the lookout for turkeys that may fly into the path of your vehicle as they attempt to elude hunters,” MSP said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

