Third Graders Trade Classrooms for Golf Course in Innovative STEAM Learning Program

By Dan Hanson

RICHLAND, Washington (KAPP) — The fairways and greens at Columbia Point Golf Course transformed into science laboratories Thursday as 72 third-grade students from Jefferson Elementary traded their desks for tee boxes in an innovative outdoor learning experience.

The students participated in the First Green program, a nationwide initiative from the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America that turns golf courses into outdoor classrooms focused on science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM) education.

“We introduce them to some of the math and science and engineering aspects that happen on the golf course on a daily basis,” said Carl Thompson, Superintendent at Columbia Point Golf Course.

Throughout the day, students rotated through various stations where they learned about soil science, water physics, and even proper golf swing techniques. The hands-on approach allowed students to engage with scientific concepts in a real-world setting far removed from traditional classroom walls.

One student expressed fascination with learning “how they get the [water] deeper in the ground,” highlighting the program’s success in making complex concepts accessible and interesting to young learners.

The program serves multiple purposes beyond just academic enrichment. Thompson emphasized the broader educational value: “It’s not only good for the kids to see some math skills, but some technology, just to learn that golf is actually good for the environment. We’re just a supergrass filter for groundwater before it gets back to the reservoirs.”

This environmental angle provides students with a new perspective on golf courses, which are often perceived solely as recreational spaces rather than complex ecosystems with significant environmental benefits.

The First Green program also introduces students to potential career paths they may not have otherwise considered. By meeting golf course superintendents and learning about the science behind course maintenance, students gain exposure to careers that blend outdoor work with scientific expertise.

For many of the third graders, this marked their first visit to a golf course, breaking down barriers to a sport that has historically struggled with accessibility. The experience opens doors to future interest in golf while simultaneously reinforcing classroom learning in an engaging environment.

Jefferson Elementary teachers noted that the field trip complemented their curriculum perfectly, allowing students to see the practical applications of concepts they had been studying throughout the school year.

The Columbia Point Golf Course plans to continue hosting these educational events, joining hundreds of other courses nationwide that participate in the First Green program. Since its inception, the program has reached thousands of students across the country, using golf’s natural setting to spark interest in STEAM subjects.

As the day concluded, students departed with soil samples, new knowledge about environmental science, and perhaps, for some, a budding interest in golf itself—proving that education and recreation can successfully go hand in hand.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.