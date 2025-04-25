Veteran support group to raise awareness for comabt vets struggling with PTSD

By Julie Parr

TEXARKANA, Arkansas (KTBS) — Studies show that seven out of every 100 veterans will have PTSD at some point in their life.

A Texarkana military mom is working to bring awareness to PTSD among combat veterans and let them know they’re not alone.

In the United States, about 22 veterans take their lives every day. For Suzy Kroll, that’s 22 too many.

Kroll started the faith-based organization Ben’s Heart Ministry in honor of her son, who lost his battle with PTSD in 2023.

“I don’t want another parent ever to go through what me and my husband went through that night. It’s horrible and I want the knowledge out on how we can help,” said Kroll.

Ben had served in Operation Enduring Freedom.

Kroll will be walking 22 miles on Memorial Day to bring awareness about PTSD and suicide among combat veterans. It’s the same walk her son had made before he died.

If you can’t walk, Kroll says there’s other ways to help spread awareness throughout the month of May

“We have people who are going to swim 22 laps, our family is going to put 22 of the 3-foot flags in front of our driveway to just bringing awareness. You post a video; you tag us and we’re going to bring awareness to Ben’s Heart and the 22 veterans a day,” said Kroll.

Ben’s Heart Ministry also provides 24/7 peer support for veterans and their families. Tracey Bearkat, who leads the children’s program, says it’s important for kids of military families to have a safe space.

“It’s okay to hurt and it’s okay to grieve. We love them. We’re here to discuss that in any way possible,” said Bearkat.

Kroll says the ministry is also working to introduce legislation that will make mental health resources more accessible to combat veterans returning home.

“I can’t change what’s happened, but I can not let what happened to my son be in vain,” said Kroll.

Several local businesses have already committed to joining next month’s challenge.

If you’d like to participate, use the hash tag “B heart 22” to help get the word out.

The veterans PTSD group meets at 10 a.m. on the first and third Saturday of the month at the Life House Outreach Ministry in Texarkana, Ark.

