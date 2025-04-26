Horse named Obama stolen from equestrian center

By Matthew Rodriguez

Click here for updates on this story

California (KCAL) — The Whittier Narrows Equestrian Center needs help finding a pair of horses, Obama and Coronel, after someone stole the two from its facility earlier this month.

According to the owners, the two stallions were stolen from the center in early April. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to the area at roughly 7:50 a.m. on April 3 after the owners reported the pair missing. The owners believe the horses were stolen either late at night or early in the morning.

The owners said Obama has health issues that require urgent medical attention.

Both of the horses are black. Coronel has a branding mark on his left hip.

“Both horses are deeply loved, and we are extremely concerned for their safety,” the owners wrote in a flyer. “If anyone has seen them or has any information about their whereabouts, please contact us immediately.”

The owners promised a reward for information that would help them locate the horses. They asked that anyone with information contact Aby at (323) 430-0101 or Elias at (626) 428-6575.

“Any help bringing them home safely is greatly appreciated,” they wrote.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.