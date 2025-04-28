Boston nail salon aims to empower women while giving back to community

By Anna Meiler

BOSTON (WBZ) — A vibrant and stylish nail salon in Boston is looking to change the ways its customers look at care, all while giving back to the community.

At Naior B nail salon in Brighton, everything is pink, from the walls to the floors and even the espresso machine. It’s the type of environment owner Nayline Carrion wants to surround her clients with.

“Feel like you are on vacation” “We want you to feel like you are on vacation,” said Carrion.

Carrion opened her business last fall, taking her love for beauty and fashion and funneling it in a creative way to make women feel good.

“These polishes are vegan polishes for the girls that don’t want the UV light,” said Carrion. “The nail industry is like fashion. It tends to upgrade and change by the season.”

Carrion also uses social media to keep up with the latest, fast-changing trends. Clients said it’s what makes the salon stand out.

Giving back to Boston women’s charity With Mother’s Day right around the corner, Naior B is teaming up with Casa Myrna, a Boston charity that helps support women recovering from abusive relationships.

“So we’re doing a Thumbs Up to Casa Myrna charity for the month of May where we’re donating a percentage of our manicures to the organization,” said Carrion. “It’s Mother’s Day month, I feel like the month of May belongs to us, the women.”

So whether customers are looking for a relaxing pedicure or stylish polish, Carrion said she hopes they leave feeling pampered and empowered.

“Literally feel like a princess when you’re here,” said Carrion. “That’s the goal for every single client.”

