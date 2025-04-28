Man arrested after allegedly beating woman and leaving her bloodied

By Michael Martin

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (KSTU) — A Utah man was arrested after Cottonwood Heights police say he beat a woman and left her bloodied and unconscious on the ground. Tyrel Kahikinaokap Stubbs, 26, was arrested on Sunday and faces charges of aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury and providing false info to a police officer.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 13 News, late Saturday night, officers were called to an apartment complex at 2351 East 6895 South. There, a woman was found lying on the ground, bloodied and unconscious. The victim’s name has not been released.

Officers report that the woman had cuts on her forehead and the left side of her head. They add that her hair was soaked in blood, and there was a large amount of swelling on the right side of her face.

The person who called first responders told police that they had been informed by an unknown man to call 9-1-1 because their phone wasn’t working. After asking for the police to be called, the unknown man would leave the scene.

Detectives entered the apartment where the woman was found outside and found a coffee table with a broken leg, broken glass across the floor, and blood smears in the closet and on the walls. Another item, a wallet, was found inside a bedroom for a man who was not at the scene.

According to police, the wallet belonged to Stubbs, who has a domestic violence history with the victim. While investigators were at the apartment, Stubbs returned to the scene and gave officers a false name before being arrested.

Police say Stubbs originally claimed to them they he had found the victim on the doorstep, beaten and bloodied, and asked another apartment to call 9-1-1 over fears of a protective order violation. Investigators note that the protective order hasn’t been in place since January of 2024.

He then told investigators that he and the victim had been arguing that day, and things escalated, causing Stubbs to leave for a bar. However, when officers went to the bar, none of the employees recognized him. Stubbs would admit to lying to officers about the bar.

Stubbs then allegedly lied again, telling officers that he hadn’t left for a bar but instead left to meet with another woman to cheat on the victim. Investigators point out in court documents that Stubbs didn’t have a wallet or phone with him during the time of the alleged cheating.

Detectives note in documents that Stubbs had visual injuries to his hands, something he claimed happened when he hit a wall, as well as the victim’s blood on his clothing, wrist, and chest.

Eventually, officers were able to get Stubbs to admit to having hit the victim. He told them that he hit the victim with a beer bottle multiple times.

The victim is still recovering in the hospital with significant injuries to her face, a broken jaw, and multiple significant head wounds.

Tyrel Kahikinaokap Stubbs is being held without bail.

