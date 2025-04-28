Pastor, daycare director arrested on ‘human sex trafficking’ charge

By Barclay Idsal

ELMORE COUNTY, Idaho (KIVI) — Gregory Wayne Jones, a director of operations at a daycare, preschool, and after-school center in Mountain Home, was arrested on Friday, April 25 by deputies with the Elmore County Sheriff’s Department on charges of “human sex trafficking” and “sexual penetration with a foreign object.” His bail is currently set at $5 million.

According to a police statement, Jones has been under investigation since January 31, 2025. Throughout that investigation, several victims came forward and provided “critical evidence” in the case. The Sheriff’s Office commended the victims for their courage in bringing these allegations to light.

On its website, The NXT Dream Center describes itself as a “non-profit 501(c)(3) Community Development Corporation (CDC)” that provides the Mountain Home community with a preschool academy, childcare/nursery, before/after school programs, and a summer camp. On their About Us page, Gregory Jones is listed as the Director of Operations.

Gregory Jones is also listed as the “Pastor/Evangelist” at the Liberty Christian Fellowship Church.

A 2013 article from Mountain Home News indicates Jones served in the Air Force and was stationed in Mountain Home for a period of time, but later joined the Idaho Air National Guard.

This remains an active investigation.

Authorities believe there could be more victims. Anyone with information regarding this case can contact the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 587-2100.

