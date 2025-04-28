Powerball ticket sold in Kentucky wins $167.3 million, the biggest jackpot in state history

By Curadhan Powell

GEORGETOWN, Kentucky (WLKY) — Someone has won the biggest Powerball jackpot in Kentucky’s history.

The Kentucky Lottery said that a $167.3 million Powerball jackpot-winning ticket was sold at Clark’s Pump N Shop on Connector Road in Georgetown.

That’s about an hour east of Louisville just a little north of Lexington.

The winning ticket matched all five white balls and the Powerball from the drawing on Saturday night, April 26.

The Powerball numbers were 1-12-14-18-69 and the Powerball was 2.

This is the largest Powerball jackpot ever sold in Kentucky.

Previously, the largest Powerball win was a $128.6 million jackpot sold in December 2009, also at a Georgetown retailer, ProTravel Marathon.

The last Powerball jackpot won in Kentucky was in December 2010 at a Simpsonville retailer.

“This is truly another historic moment for the Kentucky Lottery, our retailers and more importantly our players,” said the Kentucky Lottery. “We advise the winner to sign the back of their ticket and keep it in a secure location. For a prize of this magnitude, we also encourage the ticket holder to seek financial and legal advice before claiming the $167.3 million Powerball jackpot. The winning ticket holder can claim their prize within 180 days from the date of the drawing.”

Winners must claim their prize at lottery headquarters in Louisville. They are advised to call the lottery at 502-751-0080.

