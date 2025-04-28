Vacant lot in Riverside County becomes new home for controversial trailers

By Pooja Mamnoor

4/24/25 (LAPost.com) — A fleet of approximately 70 empty RV trailers, which previously attracted squatters in Los Angeles County, has migrated to Riverside County, creating new challenges for local officials.

The Black Series trailers, recently removed from a vacant lot in the City of Industry, are now stored on an empty lot in Wildomar without proper permits, prompting city officials to take action.

Wildomar Mayor Ashlee DePhillippo issued a statement confirming the city is pursuing a warrant to remove the trailers after attempts to work with the owner.

“I want to be clear, the issuance of the warrant may not line up with a 48-hour notice, and we must wait for the proper warrant to be in place before we can enter the property,” she said.

City officials notified the trailer owner that the vehicles must be removed within 48 hours or face removal at the owner’s expense. According to city officials who describe the situation as an ongoing code enforcement case, the trailers violate local zoning and fire codes.

Two notices posted on a chain link fence surrounding the trailers in the 20700 block of Palomar Street were addressed to Hongwei Qiu and Zihan Feng.

The trailers, listed on the Black Series website from $44,000 to $50,000 each, now sit in disrepair on the Wildomar property. In an interview with CBS News, Qiu apologized to residents and city officials, claiming he was unaware of code violations and acknowledging community concerns about potential squatters.

“We are sorry… for the feeling, because they read the news. Of course they are concerned that the same safety issue may happen to their neighborhood,” Qiu said.

At an April 9 city council meeting, Wildomar Code Enforcement Manager Raul Berroteran reported the property owner is attempting to evict Qiu. Berroteran noted just two days before the meeting, he witnessed a Black Series employee parking another trailer on the property. After notifying a company representative about zoning violations, the company requested an extension to remove the trailers.

The situation emerged after L.A. County Sheriff deputies previously supervised the eviction of squatters who had converted the original storage location into a makeshift homeless encampment. While resolving problems for the City of Industry and L.A. County authorities, the trailer relocation has effectively transferred the issue to Wildomar, where officials are now working to prevent similar problems.

