Crash sends large metal plates flying onto highway



WBZ

By Schooley, Kristina Rex

Click here for updates on this story

BURLINGTON, Massachusetts (WBZ) — A person ended up in the hospital Thursday after a car hit a tractor-trailer, sending large metal plates flying onto Interstate 95 in Burlington, Massachusetts during the morning commute.

It happened on the northbound side of the highway around 6:30 a.m. George Goffredo was driving a truck for his family company with a bed of steel plates in the back at the time.

Apple Watch called 911 after crash

“Someone was really close, like real close to my back tire,” said Goffredo. “Before I could do anything, I heard a big bang. He actually picked up the back end of my truck.”

Four of the plates landed on the opposite side of the highway, but did not hit any other cars. Goffredo said the plates were secured with the maximum amount of chains but the force of the impact broke the chains, knocking the plates loose.

Massachusetts State Police said the driver of the car was seriously hurt and was rushed to Lahey Hospital, where they were awake or alert. There’s no word on their condition.

Images from the scene showed heavy damage to the vehicle’s front end.

The tractor-trailer, which was leaking fuel after the crash, came to a stop in the breakdown lane. Goffredo’s Apple Watch called 911 when it felt the impact of the crash, getting first responders to the scene quickly.

“It was a calming experience, it was weird,” said Goffredo. “I felt like I was going to be alright no matter what.”

It took more than an hour to clear all the metal plates from the highway.

Police closed the left two lanes of the northbound side of I-95 until 9:15 a.m. while crews worked to contain the tractor-trailer’s fuel leak.

Truck driver relieved no one was killed

Goffredo said everyone is lucky no one was killed when the plates fell to the highway.

“Let this not be the end,” said Goffredo. “It could have been bad for a lot of people. And I couldn’t live with myself knowing I was involved, even if it wasn’t my fault. I pray that everything’s OK with everybody.”

Massachusetts State Police did not indicate a cause of the crash or if any charges will be filed.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.