Maryland DNR ensures rescued animals affected by fuel spill get care they need

By Tommie Clark

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WBAL) — The Maryland Department of Natural Resources pulled oil-covered animals from Baltimore’s harbor after a fuel spill.

Only 11 News was there as crews rescued dozens of birds and turtles from the spill.

Along the Inner Harbor, where crews worked to clean up the spill and save wildlife, it was an all-hands-on-deck response that included Maryland Natural Resources Secretary Josh Kurtz.

“We’ve been working on reptiles and birds primarily, so any animals that are impacted by the spill,” Kurtz told 11 News.

Agencies worked together to rescue animals in the Harbor Point Living Classrooms wetland.

“This is an environment where wildlife, aquatic life, bird life is coming back, so we want to do everything we can to continue that,” said James Piper Bond, president and CEO of Living Classrooms.

Baltimoreans also did their part. Laura Walsh was walking to the grocery store when a gosling crossed her path.

“All of a sudden, I looked and this little guy was in traffic and he was covered in oil,” Walsh told 11 News. “Me and this other guy corralled it out of traffic, and it just kind of was wandering and looked lost and didn’t know where to go.”

So, Walsh scooped up the wandering wildlife and called a bird sanctuary. She was advised to place the animal in a box in a quiet place overnight. She was then able to reunite the bird with its family Thursday morning thanks to the work of the DNR.

“He was very stressed out, so I really didn’t do anything,” Walsh told the DNR officials.

The gosling was one of 25 birds, both geese and ducks, of all ages, along with three turtles saved by the afternoon from the oil spill.

The DNR is also working to herd healthy geese out of the area.

“We’re going to be on site here, continuing to move around the area, make sure there are no other animals impacted by the spill until it’s cleaned up,” Kurtz told 11 News.

All of the animals were taken to a wildlife rehabilitation center to be degreased, warmed up and fed before they can be released back out into the wild.

Anyone who finds oil-soaked wildlife can call Tri-State Bird Rescue and Research Inc. at 302-737-9543, or call the Phoenix Wildlife Center Inc. for advice. Do not attempt to clean the animal; simply contain it in a closed box and call for further assistance.

