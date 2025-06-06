More suspects wanted, charged after North Carolina mass shooting leaves 1 dead, 11 injured

By Kelly Doty

CATAWBA COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — June 6, 2025, update (8:20 a.m.): The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office says Toland Huff and Ke’andre Mack were arrested on Thursday, June 5. Both were wanted for one count of attempted first-degree murder in a fatal mass shooting in Hickory.

Authorities in North Carolina announced a flurry of arrests and charges following a weekend mass shooting that left one person dead and 11 others injured.

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office said Toland Huff Jr. and Ke’andre O’neal Mack are each wanted on one count of attempted first-degree murder in connection with the June 1 shooting. As of June 5, both men remained at large.

Zachary Micheal Bates, 22, of Morganton, was arrested for one count of attempted first-degree murder, the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office announced. Bates’ charge is connected to the alleged crimes that Garon Killian, Toland Huff, and Ke’andre Mack have been charged with.

Izaiah Kane Mitchell, 18, who was initially identified by authorities as a person of interest in the shooting, was arrested and charged with one county of attempted first-degree murder in the case. He was also wanted on robbery with a dangerous weapon charges in a separate case in Burke County.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Huff, Mack or Mitchell is asked to contact the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office at 828-464-3112.

Other arrests On Thursday, June 5, the sheriff’s office announced Zoe Makenna Braswell was arrested and charged with one count of accessory after the fact to attempted first-degree murder in relation to the weekend shooting.

Two people face charges related to the organization and promotion of the party where the shooting occurred. Raekwon Malik Craig and Patrick Lee Tolbert are each charged with three counts of aiding and abetting a person under 21 years of age by allowing the possession of alcoholic beverages.

The sheriff’s office said both men have been taken into custody.

First suspect given $200,000 bond The first suspect identified in the case, 20-year-old Garon Nathaniel Killian, was arrested on June 3 and charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder. During a June 4 press conference, Catawba County Sheriff Donald Brown expressed frustration after learning Killian received a $200,000 bond—despite already being out on bond in a separate case where he faces multiple attempted murder and assault charges.

“I believe he should have never been back on the street after Hickory Police Department charged him with those crimes,” Sheriff Brown said. “He bonded out of jail on April 14. Forty-eight days later, all of our lives changed. This is frustrating. It’s infuriating.”

Shawn Patrick Hood, 58, was killed during the gunfire. Eleven other people—some as young as 16—were either shot or injured while trying to flee.

In a Wednesday press conference, the sheriff’s office said the gunfire began from a neighboring yard situated at a higher elevation than the initial crime scene.

“In response to that gunfire, other gunfire erupted from around the home, itself, and out into the front yard and by the roadway,” Major Aaron Turk said.

The FBI is assisting with the investigation and has set up a digital tip line to collect videos and photos related to the shooting.

Authorities said the shooting occurred around 12:45 a.m. on June 1 during a party on Walnut Acres Drive. The sheriff’s office said there were multiple shooters and at least 80 rounds were fired.

