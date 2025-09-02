16-year-old charged after firing bullet through several walls of occupied home in Lancaster County, police say

By Rachael Lardani

AKRON, Pa. (WGAL) — A teenager was charged after firing a bullet through several walls of a Lancaster County home, according to the West Earl Township Police Department.

Police said they were called to a home on Fulton Street in Akron Borough around 2 p.m. on Aug. 22 for a report of shots fired.

After investigating and speaking with the residents, officers said a 16-year-old boy mishandled a 9 mm pistol and fired a bullet through the walls of the home.

The bullet went through multiple walls and entered a room that was occupied by a resident, according to investigators.

Police said no one was injured.

Officers at the scene recovered the pistol and marijuana that they said was in plain view.

According to investigators, the teen had purchased gun parts online to assemble a ghost gun.

The 16-year-old admitted to officers that he mishandled the gun and fired a bullet, officials said.

He was arrested and released to his mother, according to police.

The teen was charged with possession of a firearm by a minor, recklessly endangering another person, discharging a firearm into an occupied structure and possession of marijuana.

