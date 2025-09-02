DA releases name of woman accused of driving into crowd at Kipona

By Katelyn Smith

Click here for updates on this story

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WGAL) — The Dauphin County district attorney has released more information about a woman accused of driving a minivan into the crowd at Harrisburg’s Kipona Festival on Monday evening.

The incident happened around 6 p.m. when the woman drove through a barrier and hit three people, according to police. A child, a woman in a wheelchair and a public works employee for the city of Harrisburg were hit.

What we know Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo told WGAL the driver’s name is Elizabeth Ann Bohrer. She was born in 1988. Bohrer was initially taken to the hospital, but she is now at the booking center. Chardo said she is being charged with aggravated assault by vehicle. Chardo also said testing is being done to see if there will be additional charges.

The driver reportedly drove six blocks before hitting objects that stopped her vehicle. Shortly after that, Harrisburg police arrested her.

“You see this on national news, never thought it would happen here at home,” one witness said.

“Maybe like five to 10 minutes prior, I sent my son down there to go get some food, that could have easily been him,” another witness told us.

Stay with WGAL for updates on this developing story.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.