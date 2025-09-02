Omaha amputee says he often can’t access deliveries, despite efforts including signs

By Aaron Hegarty

OMAHA, Neb. (KETV) — A North Omaha man who had his legs amputated says he’s having trouble getting his deliveries when shopping online.

Amazon’s own delivery confirmation photos show packages placed in front of the signs that direct delivery drivers to the other side of Anthony Baker’s corner home, to a door he can access.

“The sign is there plain as day, saying, ‘Do not leave packages here.’ So, I’m not understanding it at all,” Baker said.

Baker says it happened last week, but it’s far from the first time. He estimates the drivers delivering for Amazon, who are employed by third parties, get it wrong 40% of the time. Baker shared three examples of Amazon’s photos showing a shipment placement in front of the signs.

Amazon said in a statement: “We’ll work with the customer directly to discuss delivery options.”

Baker said he bought the signs after delivery instructions weren’t working. He said he has called Amazon’s customer service line several times, but the issues have persisted for years.

