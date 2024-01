Tormenta invernal en EE.UU.: lluvias torrenciales, fuertes vientos y la primera nevada de la temporada este fin de semana

December 2023 was the warmest December on record for the Contiguous U.S. by a wide margin using Prism Climate Group data. It was 0.67°F (0.37°C) warmer than December 2021. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/nhRL9j0O4G — Brian Brettschneider (@Climatologist49) January 1, 2024

