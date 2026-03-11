Skip to Content
Los países miembros de la AIE liberarán 400 millones de barriles de petróleo en el mercado mundial

Published 8:36 AM

Por Hanna Ziady, CNN

Los países miembros de la Agencia Internacional de Energía (AIE) han decidido “por unanimidad llevar a cabo la mayor liberación de reservas de emergencia de petróleo” en la historia del organismo, anunció este miércoles su director ejecutivo, Fatih Birol.

“Los países de la AIE pondrán a disposición del mercado 400 millones de barriles de petróleo para compensar la pérdida de suministro debido al cierre efectivo del estrecho de Ormuz”, dijo Birol en una declaración en directo transmitida a través del sitio web de la agencia.

Esta noticia está en desarrollo y se actualizará.

