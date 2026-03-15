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Los mejores looks de la alfombra roja de los Oscar 2026

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Published 3:34 PM

Por CNN en Español

Las estrellas de cine ya empiezan a arribar este domingo a la alfombra roja del Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles, California para asistir a los premios Oscar 2026.

La gala tiene como presentador a Conan O’Brien, quien repite por segundo año consecutivo.

A continuación, imágenes de las estrellas más glamurosas que arriban a la ceremonia de los premios de la Academia.

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