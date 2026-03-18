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En vivo: Tiempos de espera de la TSA en los principales aeropuertos de EE.UU.

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Published 7:52 AM

Por Curt Merrill y Matt Stiles, CNN

En Estados Unidos, los viajeros aéreos enfrentan filas más largas en los puntos de control de seguridad, ya que los trabajadores de la Administración de Seguridad en el Transporte (TSA, por sus siglas en inglés) no están recibiendo su salario completo durante un cierre parcial del Gobierno.

Los empleados de la TSA no recibieron su cheque de pago completo desde que el financiamiento del Departamento de Seguridad Nacional expiró a mediados de febrero, y no hay señales de que el estancamiento vaya a resolverse pronto en el Capitolio.

CNN está dando seguimiento a los tiempos de espera en los controles de seguridad de la TSA en los 15 aeropuertos principales de Estados Unidos, incluidos los de Atlanta, Nueva York, Los Ángeles, Miami, Dallas–Fort Worth y Denver. Esta página se actualizará periódicamente.

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