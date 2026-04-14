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Tras su liberación, el esposo de la estadounidense desaparecida en Bahamas afirma que continuará buscándola

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Published 10:23 AM

Por Alisha Ebrahimji, CNN

En una de sus primeras entrevistas tras su liberación de la custodia policial en las Bahamas, Brian Hooker declaró a CBS este martes que prefiere creer que su esposa sigue viva y que planea volver a buscarla. Hooker, quien declaró a los investigadores que su esposa cayó por la borda y desapareció en aguas turbulentas, fue liberado sin cargos.

“No podré dejar de buscarla”, declaró Hooker al medio.

Lynette Hooker, de 55 años, desapareció el 4 de abril. Su esposo, con quien llevaba casada 25 años, declaró a las autoridades que cayó de una lancha de 2,4 metros cerca de Elbow Cay, en las islas Ábaco, esa misma noche, mientras la pareja regresaba a su yate, según la Policía.

Brian Hooker fue arrestado e interrogado varias veces en relación con su desaparición antes de ser liberado sin cargos. La Guardia Costera de Estados Unidos ha abierto una investigación criminal sobre la desaparición de Lynette Hooker.

“Creo que me han dicho que hay personas que han sobrevivido en las Bahamas tras caer por la borda durante días e incluso semanas”, declaró a CBS, añadiendo que, con tantas islas, la zona de búsqueda es inmensa y existen muchos posibles lugares donde podría haberse refugiado. Afirmó que “no es capaz de simplemente ignorar esto”.

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