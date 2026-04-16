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Todd Lyons, supervisor del plan de deportación de Trump, dejará su cargo como director interino de ICE

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Published 6:59 PM

Por Priscilla Alvarez y Holmes Lybrand, CNN

El director interino del Servicio de Inmigración y Control de Aduanas (ICE, por sus siglas en inglés), Todd Lyons, dejará su cargo a finales de esta primavera, anunció el jueves el secretario de Seguridad Nacional, Markwayne Mullin.

Lyons, un veterano de la agencia federal, fue encargado de supervisar el plan de deportación masiva del Gobierno de Trump como jefe interino de ICE, lo que lo sometió a un enorme escrutinio mientras la agencia intensificaba los arrestos el año pasado y tras los tiroteos de dos ciudadanos estadounidenses por agentes federales en enero.

En un comunicado, Mullin calificó a Lyons como un “gran líder de ICE y actor clave para ayudar a la administración Trump a sacar a asesinos, violadores, pedófilos, terroristas y miembros de pandillas de las comunidades estadounidenses”.

El último día de Lyons en ICE será el 31 de mayo, dijo Mullin.

Más temprano el jueves, Lyons testificó ante una subcomisión de Asignaciones de la Cámara de Representantes, donde respondió a preguntas de los legisladores sobre el número sin precedentes de muertes bajo custodia de ICE y los planes futuros de la agencia para el espacio de detención, entre otros temas.

No está claro quién asumiría el cargo después de que Lyons se marche. ICE ha estado sin un líder confirmado por el Senado desde el Gobierno de Obama.

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