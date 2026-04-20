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Tiroteo masivo cerca de una escuela secundaria en Carolina del Norte deja dos muertos

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Published 11:01 AM

Por Holly Yan, CNN

Al menos dos personas murieron este lunes por la mañana en un tiroteo masivo en un parque en Winston-Salem, informó la Oficina Estatal de Investigaciones de Carolina del Norte.

El tiroteo ocurrió en Leinbach Park, en Robinhood Road, cerca de Jefferson Middle School, indicó la agencia en un mensaje en X.

La información preliminar sugiere que el tiroteo pudo originarse en una pelea entre dos jóvenes, según informó la policía de Winston-Salem en redes sociales.

“Cuando se encontraron en el parque, la situación escaló y varias personas comenzaron a dispararse entre sí”, dijo la policía.

“Se trata de un incidente aislado y continúa bajo investigación activa. Varias personas —tanto víctimas como sospechosos— han sido identificadas y localizadas”, añadió el departamento. “En este momento, algunos de los involucrados son menores de edad”.

Jefferson Middle School y Mt. Tabor High School operan con normalidad, según la policía.

Esta es una noticia en desarrollo y se actualizará.

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Con información de Dianne Gallagher, Moriah Thomas y Shawn Nottingham, de CNN

Article Topic Follows: CNN-Spanish

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