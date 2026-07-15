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Mundial 2026: ¿qué partidos se juegan hoy, 15 de julio? Horarios y enfrentamientos

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Published 5:00 AM

Por CNN en Español

España busca rival. Después de su clara victoria sobre Francia el martes, la Roja conocerá por televisión este miércoles a su contrincante. Será Argentina o Inglaterra, que en Atlanta reeditarán uno de los clásicos más calientes del fútbol mundial. Veinticuatro años después de aquel penal de David Beckham, que empujó a la Albiceleste a una vergonzosa eliminación en primera ronda, tendremos otro partidazo entre rivales acérrimos.

🏟️ Estadio Atlanta

🏠 Atlanta, Georgia, Estados Unidos

📺 Telemundo, Peacock y FuboTV (Estados Unidos), TV Azteca, Canal 7; Televisa, Canal 5 y Las Estrellas (México), Caracol Televisión, Canal RCN, DirecTV y Disney+ (Colombia), Disney+, Paramount+, Telefe, Canal 7, Flow y DSports (Argentina), RTVE (España).

  • 3 p.m. de Atlanta.
  • 12 p.m. de Los Ángeles.
  • 1 p.m. de Ciudad de México.
  • 2 p.m. de Bogotá.
  • 4 p.m. de Buenos Aires.
  • 9 p.m. de Madrid.

Posibles formaciones

Inglaterra: Jordan Pickford; Ezri Konsa, John Stones, Marc Guéhi, Nico O’Reilly; Declan Rice, Elliot Anderson; Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham, Anthony Gordon; Harry Kane. DT: Thomas Tuchel.

Argentina: Emiliano Martínez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martínez, Nicolás Tagliafico; Giuliano Simeone, Leandro Paredes, Alexis Mac Allsiter, Enzo Fernández; Lionel Messi, Julián Álvarez. DT: Lionel Scaloni.

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