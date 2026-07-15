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Presidenta de México y celebridades despiden a Elsa Aguirre tras su muerte

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Published 4:20 PM

Por Erick E. Beltran, CNN en Español

Luego de que este miércoles la Asociación Nacional de Intérpretes de México anunciara el fallecimiento de la primera actriz Elsa Aguirre a los 95 años, diversas personalidades y figuras del entretenimiento se han pronunciado por la partida de la actriz que compartió créditos con Pedro Infante, Jorge Negrete y Cantinflas.

La presidenta Claudia Sheinbaum expresó sus condolencias en X. La mandataria compartió una fotografía junto a la actriz y recordó algunos de los largometrajes realizados por Aguirre. Además, destacó que su legado artístico forma parte de la identidad cultural de México y aseguró que la actriz permanecerá en el corazón de las generaciones mexicanas. De igual forma, Sheinbaum envió su pésame a los familiares y amigos de Elsa Aguirre.

La actriz Laura Zapata también utilizó su cuenta de X para compartir un mensaje en memoria de Aguirre. Zapata dijo que se encuentra muy triste por la noticia y contó que tuvo el privilegio de recibirla como invitada en su programa de radio, destacando la elegancia, inteligencia y calidad humana de la fallecida actriz. Además, Zapata destacó que México despide a una leyenda, pero reconoció que su legado permanecerá en la historia del cine.

El locutor de radio Mariano Osorio también compartió una publicación dedicada a Aguirre en la que recordó algunas de sus películas y a las estrellas junto a las que actuó. Además, calificó de “triste” la noticia.

Por su parte, la actriz y cantante Laura León recordó a Aguirre a través de una publicación en Instagram, en la que compartió una imagen junto a Aguirre y otras compañeras actrices de la telenovela “Mujeres engañadas”. Además, le dedicó un mensaje en el que le agradeció su “infinito talento”, envió condolencias a sus familiares y amigos y le deseó un descanso eterno.

Algo similar hizo Leticia Calderón, quien también compartió una imagen junto a la actriz y destacó cualidades como su belleza y disciplina. También dijo que Aguirre fue un ejemplo para ella.

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