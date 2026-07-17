Skip to Content
CNN-Spanish

Sismo de magnitud preliminar 7,3 con origen en México sacude Guatemala y El Salvador

By
Published 9:16 AM

Por Uriel Blanco y Merlin Delcid, CNN en Español

Un sismo de magnitud preliminar 7,3 que se originó en el sur de México se percibió fuertemente este viernes en los países vecinos de Guatemala y El Salvador, informó el Servicio Geológico de Estados Unidos (USGS).

De acuerdo con el USGS, el sismo tuvo su epicentro 48 kilómetros al suroeste de Aquiles Serdán, localidad del municipio de Huixtla, en el estado mexicano de Chiapas.

Por su parte, el Ministerio de Medio Ambiente de El Salvador descartó alerta de tsunami por el sismo.

El sismo generó sacudidas de intensidad moderada a severa en la región de la costa cercana al epicentro; en tanto, los movimientos más fuertes también se limitaron a la región costera. Las ciudades situadas al este fueron protegidas por las montañas, que actúan como escudo ante los sismos.

El Sismológico Nacional de México informó que el sismo ocurrió a las 8:48 a.m. hora local (10:48 a.m. ET), fue de magnitud 7,4 y que tuvo una profundidad de 10 kilómetros. Al ser poco profundo, el sismo incrementa su intensidad en la superficie.

Raymundo Pedro Morales Ángeles, secretario de Marina de México, indicó que “no hay ningún problema” en el país tras el sismo.

“No hay afectaciones graves. En el tema marítimo, solamente se espera que se incrementen algunas playas hasta medio metro el nivel del agua por efecto del sismo. Se invita a la población que se aleje de las playas por lo pronto”, dijo Morales Ángeles al final de la conferencia matutina diaria de la presidenta Claudia Shienbaum.

El Servicio Sismológico de Guatemala señaló en su informe preliminar que la cabecera municipal más cercana al epicentro del sismo es Ocós, en el departamento de San Marcos, cerca a la frontera con Chiapas.

Noticia en desarrollo*

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN-Spanish

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.