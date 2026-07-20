Skip to Content
CNN-Spanish

Andy Burnham se convierte en el nuevo primer ministro británico, el séptimo líder del país en una década

By
Published 5:24 AM

Por CNN

Andy Burnham se ha convertido oficialmente en primer ministro del Reino Unido tras una reunión con el rey Carlos III en el Palacio de Buckingham, rato después de la renuncia formal de Keir Starmer.

Burnham se convierte así en el séptimo líder del país desde que este votó en 2016 a favor de abandonar la Unión Europea.

El exalcalde de Manchester asumió el viernes el liderazgo del Partido Laborista —la formación de centroizquierda que gobierna el Reino Unido— después de que Starmer dimitiera (convirtiéndose en el primer ministro laborista con el mandato más breve de la historia) debido a las presiones internas del partido y a los bajos índices de popularidad en las encuestas.

Starmer dio el lunes su último discurso como primer ministro.

“Me marcho con buen talante. Me voy con una sonrisa y orgulloso de todo lo que hemos logrado”, declaró frente al número 10 de Downing Street, su residencia oficial durante los últimos dos años.

Starmer calificó como el privilegio de su vida haber servido como primer ministro británico y añadió: “Estoy convencido de que el Reino Unido es ahora más fuerte y más justo que hace dos años”.

Destacó cómo ha cambiado el Reino Unido bajo su liderazgo, señalando que su economía es “más fuerte”, que los tiempos de espera en los servicios públicos han disminuido y que la inmigración se ha reducido “significativamente”. Asimismo, afirmó que la defensa del país es “mucho más sólida” y que su “reputación internacional se ha visto enormemente reforzada”.

Starmer advirtió que “nos enfrentamos a un mundo en el que nuestros enemigos no se detendrán ante nada para dividirnos debido a nuestros valores, nuestra libertad, nuestra decencia y, francamente, debido a nuestra firme determinación de apoyar al valiente pueblo de Ucrania”.

También deseó “el mayor de los éxitos” a su sucesor, Andy Burnham, y aseguró que este cuenta con todo su “respaldo” como próximo líder del Reino Unido.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN-Spanish

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.