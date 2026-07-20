Skip to Content
CNN-Spanish

La fusión entre Paramount y WBD queda en pausa tras una orden de restricción temporal de una jueza

By
Published 12:40 PM

Por Brian Stelter, CNN

La jueza Araceli Martínez-Olguín concedió este lunes una orden de restricción temporal que pausa la fusión entre Paramount y Warner Bros. Discovery mientras estudia una demanda más amplia por presuntas prácticas antimonopolio presentada por una coalición de 12 fiscales generales estatales, encabezada por el fiscal general de California, Rob Bonta.

La orden impide que las empresas completen la operación este mes, pero solo estará vigente durante dos semanas. La jueza puede decidir extenderla por otras dos semanas.

La jueza dijo que actuará con rapidez para considerar la solicitud de los estados de una orden judicial preliminar, que podría congelar la fusión durante meses y representar un importante revés para Paramount.

Martínez-Olguín celebrará una audiencia el 3 de agosto para considerar la imposición de esa orden judicial preliminar. Los abogados de Paramount dijeron que presentarán pruebas para refutar el argumento de los estados de que el acuerdo viola la legislación antimonopolio.

La fecha de principios de agosto es significativa porque Paramount está a punto de tomar el control de WBD, incluida CNN.

Si la coalición de fiscales generales estatales no hubiera presentado una demanda por presuntas prácticas antimonopolio el 13 de julio, todo indicaba que Paramount estaba lista para completar la fusión esta semana.

Los organismos reguladores de todo el mundo ya otorgaron las aprobaciones necesarias. Sin embargo, las empresas sabían desde hacía meses que era probable que fiscales generales demócratas presentaran una demanda al alegar que la fusión perjudicaría a Hollywood y, en última instancia, a los consumidores.

Los ejecutivos de Paramount y WBD esperaban que la jueza concediera la solicitud de los estados de una orden de restricción temporal, que funciona como una pausa judicial en la etapa inicial de una batalla legal.

Paramount pidió a Martínez-Olguín que estableciera un calendario acelerado para la etapa, mucho más trascendental, de la orden judicial preliminar. Esto se debe a que la empresa está decidida a tomar el control de WBD antes del 30 de septiembre.

Un incentivo del acuerdo conocido como “ticking fee” entrará en vigor el 1 de octubre y añadirá 25 centavos de dólar por acción de WBD por trimestre al costo de la operación hasta que esta se complete. Ese llamado “ticking fee” podría costarle a Paramount cientos de millones de dólares.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN-Spanish

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.