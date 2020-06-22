Power outages affect 15,189 customers

Email Alert - Breaking News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Rocky Mountain Power reports there are 13 outages in Idaho affecting 15,189 customers.

The company said the first report of an outage near Ammon Road and Lincoln Road affecting 11,888 customers happened around 9:03 a.m. Monday.

Crews have been notified and report there is a damaged line. They estimate power will be restored before 2:30 p.m.

Another outage affecting 3,002 customers near Crowley and Sunnyside was also reported at 9:03 a.m. Monday.

Crews have been notified and report there is a damaged line. They estimate power will be restored before 2:30 p.m.

Another outage has been reported near Township Road that is affecting 296 customers.

Crews have been notified and report there is a damaged line. They estimate power will be restored before 2:30 p.m.



