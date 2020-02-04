Ashton Kutcher says he stays in touch with Demi Moore’s daughters

Entertainment

Ashton Kutcher is rooting for Demi Moore’s daughters.

The actor was stepdad to his former wife’s three daughters with Bruce Willis for the eight years they were married until 2013, and reveals they’re still in touch.

“It was eight years,” Kutcher said of his relationship with Moore and her daughters on Monday’s episode of “WTF With Marc Maron.”

Of the girls, he said, “Tallulah was eight or nine, she was the youngest. Rumer was 12 or 13 when we first started dating. When we were getting divorced, Tallulah was graduating high school.”

Kutcher added that despite his divorce from Moore, he’ll “never going to stop loving” the girls.

“I was helping raise teenage girls through their adolescence,” he said. “I love them. I’m never going to stop loving them and respecting them and honoring them and rooting for them to be successful in whatever they are pursuing.”

The actor, married to Mila Kunis since 2015, added that it’s all good on the girls’ end too, and that he has nothing but respect for their father.

“I think you try… but at the same time I am not their father. I was never trying to be their father. I always had respect and honored Bruce [Willis], and I think he’s a brilliant human being and a wonderful man,” Kutcher said. “If they don’t want an engagement with me, I’m not going to force it upon them. But they all do and it’s great.”

As for Kutcher and Moore, he explained while they “don’t hang out,” things between the two are “good,” following the 2019 release of Moore’s tell-all memoir “Inside Out.”