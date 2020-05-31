Idaho movie theaters now open

Entertainment

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - There's nothing like a fresh bag of popcorn and watching your favorite movies on the big screens, and now across Idaho, you finally can.

Local moviegoers are excited to see their favorite movies on the big screen and employees are excited to get back to work.

The paramount theater in Idaho Falls has been closed for several months.

They are following guidelines set by the governor to keep selling tickers and keep viewers safe.

Owners tell us they are grateful for the community support while they were shut down.

"We were just overwhelmed with the support that we received from the community when we were shut down. The outreach of people wanting to purchase and support a local business has been wonderful," said Brandon Lott general manager Paramount Theater.

Paramount has scheduled movie times further apart so that they have more time to clean and sanitize the theater.