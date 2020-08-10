Skip to Content
today at 3:14 pm
Published 3:18 pm

Metallica announces concert to be shown at local drive-ins

Metallica drive ins via Ross Halfin
Ross Halfin
Metallica drive in tv spot

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - As events around the nation have been canceled, some bands have turned to drive-in concerts.

The latest is Metallica.

The band will have a show Saturday, August 29 at hundred of drive-ins around the nation including the following local drive-ins.

Drive-InLocationShowtime
Hayden Cinema Pop-Up Drive-InHayden, ID9:00 PM
Idan-Ha Drive-In TheatreSoda Springs, ID8:40 PM
Motor-Vu Drive-InIdaho Falls, ID8:30 PM
Parma Motor Vu Drive-InParma, ID9:00 PM
Sunset Auto Vue Drive-InGrangeville, ID8:00 PM
Terrace Drive-InCaldwell, ID8:45 PM
The Spud Drive-InDriggs, ID9:25 PM
University of Idaho Drive-InMoscow, ID9:00 PM

Tickets are $115 and are good for a car with up to 6 people inside.

Every ticket purchase will also include four digital downloads of Metallica’s long-awaited S&M2 album.

You can get your tickets on Friday HERE.

