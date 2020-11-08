Skip to Content
Entertainment
By
today at 10:47 am
Published 10:49 am

Alex Trebek, long-running ‘Jeopardy!’ host, dies at 80

"Jeopardy!" Million Dollar Celebrity Invitational Tournament Show Taping
CULVER CITY, CA - APRIL 17: Game show host Alex Trebek poses on the set of the "Jeopardy!" Million Dollar Celebrity Invitational Tournament Show Taping on April 17, 2010 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (AP) - “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek has died after battling pancreatic cancer for nearly two years.
“Jeopardy!” studio Sony says Trebek died at home early Sunday with family and friends surrounding him. He was 80.

Trebek presided over the beloved quiz show for more than 30 years.

He was a master of the format, engaging in friendly banter with contestants and appearing genuinely pleased when they answered correctly.

He was also able to move the game along in a brisk no-nonsense fashion whenever people struggled for answers.

National-World / News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content