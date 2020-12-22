Chris Pratt announces ‘better Chris’ victories over Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth

Entertainment

Chris Pratt appears to have won the latest round in the battle over which Chris is the best Hollywood Chris.

The “Guardians of the Galaxy” star took to social media Monday to share about his winning record in a charity fantasy football league in which he competes with Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth, called The AGBO Superhero League.

“My fantasy football team in AGBO fantasy football league, if you’ve been following — I made it into the finals!” Pratt said on an Instagram Story, adding “I’m in the finals! How did this happen?”

Pratt added that he earned $80,000 for his charity, Special Olympics Washington.

“It’s a 14-man league,” he explained. “I had 14th draft pick. You know how hard that is? I was picked last. It was very traumatic. Anyone who’s been picked last knows how that feels.”

But he’s already scored wins against the other two guys named Chris.

“I snuck two very, very close victories off, the most recent off Chris Evans,” Pratt said. “He had beat Chris Hemsworth last week, so I guess we can finally put an end to that debate of, Who’s the better Chris?”

If Pratt wins the title, his charity will get $150,000.

