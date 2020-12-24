Patty Jenkins describes the ‘complex’ joy of shooting ‘Wonder Woman 1984’

Entertainment

“Wonder Woman 1984” director Patty Jenkins is thrilled audiences finally have an opportunity to see the film and hopes people will enjoy it with their loved ones.

“I wanted it to be something where there’s something on this level adults and this level for kids and it’s something the whole family can enjoy together,” Jenkins told CNN in a recent interview.

The theatrical release date for the Warner Bros. film had been delayed multiple times due to the Covid-19 pandemic and is now releasing on HBO Max, as well as in select theaters, on Friday. (Like CNN, HBO Max is part of WarnerMedia).

The movie, starring Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Robin Wright, Pedro Pascal and Connie Nielsen, is visually stunning. Jenkins said filming the action-packed sequences had its challenges.

“I set out to do almost all of the effects practically. Instead of just doing it in CGI, which is how a lot of things are done nowawadays, I actually have people flying around on wires and all of the stunts are being done in real life,” Jenkins said. “It was incredibly complex and difficult but a joyful shoot.”

Wiig, known for her comedic roles in films like “Bridesmaids” and her years on “Saturday Night Live,” stars as one of the film’s villains, Cheetah.

“I am so proud of [Kristin]. She’s such an incredible actress and I knew she could do it but I know she felt afraid people wouldn’t give her a chance because they just see her as this one thing. She just is an incredible talent. I watched her work very, very hard crafting exactly how she would do this and the performance is mind blowing to me… I can’t wait for people to see her differently.”

“Wonder Woman 1984” releases on HBO Max and in select theaters on Dec. 25.