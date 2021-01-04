Tanya Roberts, Bond Girl and ‘That 70s Show’ actress, has died

Entertainment

Actress Tanya Roberts, who is best known for her role as a Bond girl in “A View to a Kill” and Midge Pinciotti on “That ’70s Show,” has died. She was 65.

Officials did not release her cause of death. But it was not due to Covid-19, said her publicist and longtime friend Mike Pingel.

“I’m devastated, I’ve been friends with Tanya for over 20 years,” Pingel told CNN. “She was full of energy and we always had a wild time together. She was truly an Angel and I will miss her so much.”

Roberts was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on December 24, after she collapsed at her California home following a morning walk with her dogs, Pingel told CNN.

She died Sunday.

Born Victoria Leigh Blum, Roberts began her career as a model before breaking into films. A 30-year career in movies and TV followed.

She had starring roles in the cult favorites “The Beastmaster” and “Sheena: Queen of the Jungle.” And she appeared in several well-known TV shows of the time, including “Fantasy Island,” “The Love Boat,” and one season of “Charlie’s Angels” as one of the three principal characters.

Then came her most iconic role until that point. In 1985, she played geologist Stacey Sutton in ‘A View to a Kill,’ opposite Roger Moore in his final outing as 007.

She then earned a new legion of fans during her turn as Midge, Donna Pinciotti’s dimwitted mom, in “That 70s Show.” But she suddenly left the sitcom in its fourth season to tend to her now-late husband who had been diagnosed with an illness. (She returned in later seasons as a recurring character.)

Her last on-screen appearance was in 2005 in the TV series “Barbershop.”