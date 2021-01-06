Animal Planet’s pup-ular Puppy Bowl to go on as planned

Entertainment

The most beloved and fur-ocious competition on TV will go forward as planned.

Even though the last few months have been ruff for special events, Puppy Bowl XVII will premiere on Discovery+ and Animal Planet on Sunday, February 7 at 2 p.m. ET, according to an announcement from Discovery today.

The 3-hour event will feature 70 puppies from 22 different shelters, all of whom are up for adoption.

The annual romp, in which Team Ruff and Team Fluff go paws to paws, aims to raise awareness of pet adoption and showcase the vital work of shelters and rescues.

According to a press release, the past 16 editions of Puppy Bowl have seen a 100% adoption rate for the puppies and kittens featured.

ESPN’s Monday Night Football play-by-play announcer Steve Levy and SportsCenter host Sage Steele will provide commentary and analysis during this year’s game.

Dan Schanchner will reprise his role as “rufferee.”

For cat lovers, the Kitty Halftime Show will also take place once again.