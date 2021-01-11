Tracy Byrd Concert postponed

Entertainment

FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI) – Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel officials announced the postponement of the Tracy Byrd Concert on Monday.

Tracy Byrd, scheduled for Saturday, January 16, has been postponed due to public health concerns, and the hotel is taking steps to limit large public gatherings to be socially and physically responsible.

If you have purchased a ticket, the ticket will be valid for the new date in 2021.

If you have questions, you can contact emailsupport@yapsody.com.