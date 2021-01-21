‘Bridgerton’ is returning for a second season

Entertainment

“Bridgerton” fans can breathe a sigh of relief after Netflix announced a second season of the steamy Netflix show.

The period drama — created by Chris Van Dusen and produced by Shonda Rhimes — based on Julia Quinn’s novels has created a buzz since it debuted last month. The show is the first series for Rhimes under her Netflix deal.

So, it doesn’t come as a huge surprise that Rhimes’ production company revealed Thursday on Instagram that the series will indeed return. The announcement came in the form of a letter written by the character Lady Whistledown, who is essentially the gossip columnist in their city.

“Dearest Readers,” Lady Whistledown wrote, “The ton are abuzz with the latest gossip, and so it is my honor to impart to you: Bridgerton shall officially return for a second season. I do hope you have stored a bottle of ratafia for this most delightful occasion.”

The announcement also pointed out that production will begin this spring and that Lord Anthony Bridgerton, played by Jonathan Bailey, will “dominate the social season.”