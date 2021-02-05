Puppy Bowl XVII to feature First Lady Jill Biden message

Entertainment

American dog royalty will be making an appearance at Puppy Bowl XVII.

First Lady Jill Biden has filmed a public service announcement to air during the Discovery+ event, a beloved bit of alternative programming that runs on Super Bowl Sunday.

In the video, Biden is seen in the White House, seated before a fire with the family’s two German shepherds, first dogs Champ and Major.

“For a lot of us during this pandemic, our pets have been such a source of joy and comfort,” she says. “And maybe a bark or two on a video conference.”

She then points out how owners owe it to their pets to stay healthy so everyone should don a mask — especially when out walking their dogs.

The appearance of Champ and Major (not to mention First Lady Jill Biden) is fitting because part of the Puppy Bowl’s mission is to spread the word about how wonderful shelter pets can be and how deserving they are of a second chance.

The Bidens adopted Major from the Delaware Humane Association and is believed to be the first shelter dog to live in the White House.