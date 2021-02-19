Sarah Michelle Gellar says no to doing potential ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ reboots

Entertainment

Sarah Michelle Gellar isn’t hopping on the reboot bandwagon.

In a conversation with Mario Lopez for his podcast, Gellar said she’s too “tired and cranky” now to play the famous vampire slayer.

“What worked for Buffy was that the monsters represented, they were a metaphor for the horrors of adolescence. I don’t think it’s me, I don’t think I should be the one doing it,” Gellar said, adding that she’s “way too tired and cranky to put in that work again.”

She added that she does love “that the story holds up, and that people are calling for that [a reboot.]”

In 2020, Gellar and her husband Freddie Prinze Jr. celebrated 20 years together. The two share two children together, Charlotte and Rocky.