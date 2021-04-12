Chet Hanks releases risqué ‘White Boy Summer’ teaser video

Entertainment

If there’s one thing Chet Hanks has mastered, it’s the art of causing a stir.

Weeks after courting controversy with his new “White Boy Summer” clothing brand, the son of Hollywood actor Tom Hanks has teased the first look at his accompanying raunchy new music video.

On Sunday, the 30-year-old treated his 483,000 Instagram followers to a clip from the video that showed him bouncing his head on a woman’s bottom.

The video for the pro-partying anthem sees Hanks rap the line: “Hot boy / white boy summer / got your favorite Instagram b*tch / DMing her your number.”

“SHOULD I DROP THE VIDEO ON TUESDAY OR WAIT TIL FRIDAY??? #WBS MOST DEFINITELY GOING UP #SHEEESH,” the caption reads. “LETS SEE IF YALL REALLY READY TAG AND REPOST YOUR MOM AND HER FRIENDS IF YOU REALLY BOUT IT CHURCHHHHHHHH.”

Last month, Hanks — who raps under the moniker Chet Haze — declared that 2021 was going to be a “White Boy Summer” — a play on Megan Thee Stallion’s 2019 hit “Hot Girl Summer.”

The rapper and actor later unveiled a range of black and white merchandise emblazoned with the phrase, printed in a Gothic-style font reminiscent of ones used by white nationalists.

His choice of font triggered accusations of racism from online commentators.

Responding to the backlash in a video posted on Instagram, he said: “Take it how you want, I’m not talking about Trump, Nascar-type white. I’m talking about me, (rappers) Jon B. Jack Harlow-type white boys, you know what I mean? Let me know if you guys can vibe with that and get ready. ‘Cause I am.'”

In another video in his Instagram stories, Hanks told followers that “White Boy Summer” also means no “ill-will or prejudice against anybody from a different background, race or walk of life than you.”

In November 2019, Hanks — who came under fire for defending the use of the n-word and previously went viral for speaking in the Jamaican dialect at the 2020 Golden Globes — admitted that having Tom Hanks as his dad was both a blessing and a curse.

“If I invented a cure for cancer tomorrow, in the article it would say, ‘Tom Hanks’ Son Invents the Cure for Cancer,’ you know what I mean? It’s inevitable,” he told the Too Fab website