Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel announced Entertainment Line Up

FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI) – Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel announced Wednesday the Entertainment Line Up of concerts and shows.

It is as follows:

Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding

Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 6:00 pm | Chiefs Event Center | Ticket Pricing: $39

Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding is a one-of-a-kind night theatrical experience like no other! It’s an Off-Broadway comedy staged as a festive celebration in which the audience doesn’t just watch the show, but participates directly in the fun as members of the family or friends of the bride and groom. From the wedding ceremony to the reception, join Tony and Tina’s colorful and madcap Italian-American families in a show you’ll not soon forget.

Tracy Morgan

Friday, May 6, 2022 at 8:00 pm | Chiefs Event Center | Ticket Pricing: $39, $49, $59

Tracy Morgan is one of the most well-respected comedians in his field. Known for starring on seven seasons of NBC’s Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winning 30 Rock, Morgan appeared opposite Tina Fey and Alex Baldwin as “Tracy Jordan,” the unpredictable start of “Liz Lemon’s” (Fey) hit variety show, TGS with Tracy Jordan. Morgan received an Emmy Nomination in the Supporting Actor category for his work on the show and was nominated multiple years for the Supporting Actor NAACP Image Award. The cast of the show also won the Screen Actors Guild Award for best Ensemble in a Comedy Series before the beloved series came to an end in January 2013.

Como La Flor (Selena Tribute)

Saturday, May 7, 2021 at 8:00 pm | Chiefs Event Center | Ticket Pricing: $19

The Como La Flor band was founded in 2011 in the small town of Holtville, California. After 4 years, the band has become the most respected and trend setter Selena tribute band in the nation. The Como La Flor Band replicates the look, sound, and feel of the Tex-Mex Queen. The eight band members have developed an amazing on-stage chemistry. These veteran musicians pride themselves on giving their audience an incredible high-energy, qualitative stage show from start to finish. Featured lead vocalist, Karol Posadas, has an amazing singing voice flawlessly matching Selena Quintanilla´s vocal range and on-stage movements, exactly. The singer’s visual demeanor is uncanny to the Tex-Mex Queen. Dedicated to the loyal fans, the band has worked hard and with the upmost humbleness and respect to bring the Selena experience with so much detail. The Como La Flor Band brings to you the last concert Selena performed in Houston, Texas, and also highlights the early Selena years.

Tickets for these upcoming events will go on sale Friday, Dec. 10, at 10 a.m. All tickets and information can be found at shobangaming.com.