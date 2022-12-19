Billy Joel postpones concert because of illness

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

The “Piano Man” is taking time to heal.

Bily Joel announced on social media Sunday that he had to postpone his planned Madison Square Garden concert on Monday until summer of 2023 due to an illness.

“I’m disappointed to share that I’m under doctor’s orders for vocal rest due to a viral infection so unfortunately, I must postpone my Monday, December 19th concert at Madison Square Garden to June,” a statement on his verified Facebook page reads. “I’m so sorry to let you know so close to show day, but I was hoping to be closer to a full recovery by now. Sadly, that hasn’t happened.”

“I look forward to seeing you in the New Year,” Joel added.

The legendary singer has been performing a residency, “Billy Joel at The Garden,” playing once a month at the venue since 2014.

In announcing the December show back in August, a press release noted that the concerts would continue “as long as the demand continues.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.