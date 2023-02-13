Goo Goo Dolls announce Idaho Falls concert

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho Falls Mountain America Center announced another concert Monday morning.

Multi-platinum and four-time grammy-nominated rock band Goo Goo Dolls are bringing their Big Night Out Tour with special guests Fitz and the Tantrums.

They will bring their tour to Hero Arena inside the new Mountain America Center on Sept. 14.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17.

GOO GOO DOLLS - THE BIG NIGHT OUT SUMMER TOUR

Sep 14 - Idaho Falls, ID - Hero Arena inside the Mountain America Center #$

1690 Event Center Drive

Idaho Falls , ID 83402

www.mountainamericacenter.com

