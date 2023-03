IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Billy Currington is coming to Hero Arena at the Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls on Saturday, July 22 with special guest Morgan Evans.

Tickets start at $39.50 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, March 31 at 10:00 a.m.

You can purchase tickets at ticketmaster.com or in person at the venue’s Bingham Healthcare Box Office during open hours.