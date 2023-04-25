Skip to Content
today at 11:11 AM
Published 11:23 AM

2023 Eastern Idaho State Fair grandstand lineup announced

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Eastern Idaho State Fair Grandstand entertainment lineup will be announced Tuesday at noon.

Fair officials are also seeking Grand Marshal nominations. 

Every year, the Eastern Idaho State Fair Board of Directors selects a Grand Marshal to represent the EISF at the Opening Day Parade. This special person is chosen based on their lifetime service to the Eastern Idaho State Fair and/or the community.

Nominees must be located in or affiliated with the 16 counties that comprise the EISF: Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Bonneville, Butte, Caribou, Clark, Custer, Franklin, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison, Oneida, Power and Teton.

Nominations are accepted throughout the year. Nominations forms can be found on the website at www.funatthefair.com and must be turned in by May 15 for the nominee to be considered for this year’s fair. The Grand Marshal is announced every year in July.

Questions can be directed to Ann Marie Mangum at annmarie@funatthefair.com or 208-785-2480

