Over three hundred soccer games played in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- The Idaho Falls Shootout Tournament brings 185 soccer teams to the Idaho Falls area to play the beautiful game. Throughout the tournament over 300 games have been played.

"First off, we're having an absolute blast. The weather's perfect. It's been a great time," said Mary Murray the tournament director.

The tournament started here in Idaho Falls in the 90s and back then it only had 30 to 40 teams coming to participate. It has since grown immensely since.

"Soccer is just such a beautiful sport and game and it has just grown in popularity with the kids, and they just love it. And that's fun to see, especially on the girl's side. see them really just come and flourish. And in a sport that they love," Brandon Lee, a board of directors member for the Idaho Falls Football Club, said.

"There's been so much energy this weekend, it's unreal. watching these kids play from the ages of six all the way up to 19. It's been super fun. It's been run really, really well. And we're super excited to invite folks from other states here in town and kind of show them what Idaho Falls is all about," Alex Minton the executive director of the Idaho Falls Football Club said.

With so many teams not every single one of them came from Idaho Falls. Some came from out of state, and the other side of the state. The organizers of the tournament share how the tournament has become a boom for the local economy.

"We love Eastern Idaho and love the culture of it and what it has to offer. And so it's fun to bring teams from Montana, from Utah, from Nevada, from over on the west side of the state, all here to join together and have a good tournament weekend," Murray said.

"We have and people recognize that when you have that many teams coming in from out of town and out of state, it is a huge boost to the economy and it's exciting to be able to participate in that," Lee said.

The tournament also had a top soccer tournament with special needs teams and 6-year-olds playing the sport as well.

Murray says the tournament can also build a community.

"The reason we put this tournament on is to provide a fun activity for youth in sports and build community and youth sports. And soccer just does so much football for kids. And just winning and losing gives them ownership, gives them responsibility, and gives them a sense of belonging. And it's just good for their all-around person," Murray said.

The tournament wraps up on Saturday but many teams have left with smiling faces, and medals throughout the weekend.