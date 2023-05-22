Skip to Content
‘American Idol’ Season 21 winner is…

<i>Eric McCandless/Disney General Entertainment Con/ABC/Getty Images</i><br/>Host Ryan Seacrest with finalists Megan Danielle and Iam Tongi.
Eric McCandless/Disney General Entertainment Con/ABC/Getty Images
Host Ryan Seacrest with finalists Megan Danielle and Iam Tongi.

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Season 21 of “American Idol” crowned a winner with an emotional, star-studded finale on Sunday.

The three finalists were Iam Tongi, Megan Danielle, and Colin Stough.

Tongi, an 18-year-old high school student from Kahuku, Hawaii, was declared the winner.

The teen’s heartbreaking story of losing his father, Rodney, touched many in the audience during the season.

Tongi broke down during the finale while performing a duet of “Monsters” with singer James Blunt. The younger singer wiped away tears as he and Blunt sang, “I’m not your son, you’re not my father/ We’re just two grown men saying goodbye.”

Blunt was one of several stars, including Pitbull, Ellie Goulding, Lil Jon, Kylie Minogue, REO Speedwagon and TLC, who appeared on the three hour finale.

Tongi won a recording contract as part of his “American Idol” prize package. He performed “Don’t Let Go” by Spawnbreezie after being declared the winner as the confetti fell and his fellow contestants flocked to congratulate him.

